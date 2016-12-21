South Africa: #FeesMustFall Leader Faces Violence, Trespassing Charges
A Fees Must Fall leader, who the EFF says is the only student countrywide still behind bars following university protests earlier this year, is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. EFF-affiliated Bonginkosi Khanyile has been behind bars since September 27 and faces charges ranging from public violence and illegal gathering, to trespassing and inciting violence.
