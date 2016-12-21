South Africa: #FeesMustFall Leader Faces Violence, Trespassing Charges

A Fees Must Fall leader, who the EFF says is the only student countrywide still behind bars following university protests earlier this year, is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. EFF-affiliated Bonginkosi Khanyile has been behind bars since September 27 and faces charges ranging from public violence and illegal gathering, to trespassing and inciting violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.