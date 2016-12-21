South Africa: #DRCProtest in Pretoria...

South Africa: #DRCProtest in Pretoria Turns Violent

Violence has broken out at the DRC embassy in Pretoria with protesters wanting Congolese President Joseph Kabila to step down clashing with police on Tuesday. News24 correspondent Carien du Plessis, who is at the scene, tweeted that there are more than 100 protesters and that police officers had fired rubber bullets at them.

Chicago, IL

