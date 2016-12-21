South Africa: Class Act - Turning Pla...

South Africa: Class Act - Turning Plastic Bottles Into the Building Blocks of Education

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Bottle 2 Build Schools mission statement: Our main objective is to Re-Think. Re-Use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC