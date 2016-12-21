South Africa aim to raise the bar in ...

South Africa aim to raise the bar in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CricketCountry.com

The Standard Bank Proteas will be looking to raise the bar in their performances in 2017 after a strong finish to the year with a convincing 206-run win against Sri Lanka in the first Sunfoil Test match in Port Elizabeth. The Proteas started the year with a poor 2-1 series loss to England, but capped it off with series wins against New Zealand and Australia, while heading into the new year with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CricketCountry.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,615 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,606

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC