Sacked worker's case thrown out

South African High Commissioner to New Zealand her excellency Zodwa Lallie speaks during the Nelson Mandela memorial service at Holy Trinity Cathedral. Photo / Getty The South African High Commissioner has successfully invoked diplomatic immunity so can't be investigated for sacking a domestic worker over a text sent to the wrong number.

