RPC buying ESE in Europe, Astrapak in South Africa

Plastic packaging firm RPC Group plc announced two unrelated acquisitions Dec. 15, buying European firm ESE World BV from Stirling Square Capital Partners and purchasing South African plastics processor Astrapak Ltd. Higham Ferrers, England-based RPC said the purchase of ESE for 262.5 million euros would let it enter the waste storage container market, including for local governments and private waste haulers, and bring two factories, in Germany and France, and a research center in Germany, within RPC. "The acquisition of ESE provides yet another good opportunity for RPC to expand its product offering with a quality growth platform in Europe," said CEO Pim Vervaat, in a statement.

