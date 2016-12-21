Pretoria man falls prey to Kuga fire fiasco
Pretoria - While the National Consumer Commission says Ford SA has offered to carry out free safety inspections on all Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa, another report of a Kuga catching fire has been shared on social media. Sabelo Cele posted on Facebook this week that his Kuga caught alight while driving in Westville North on Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC