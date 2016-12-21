Pretoria man falls prey to Kuga fire ...

Pretoria man falls prey to Kuga fire fiasco

Pretoria - While the National Consumer Commission says Ford SA has offered to carry out free safety inspections on all Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa, another report of a Kuga catching fire has been shared on social media. Sabelo Cele posted on Facebook this week that his Kuga caught alight while driving in Westville North on Sunday morning.

