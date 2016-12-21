Opinion: 2016 set Zuma up for life an...

Opinion: 2016 set Zuma up for life and death political battle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Iol.co.za

President Jacob Zuma can, in the phrase popularised by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992, claim the past year as his annus horribilis as the State capture narrative eclipsed the Nkandla scandal and drew open revolt in the ruling party. The latter sees him go into 2017, not only burdened by another adverse Public Protector report and a court setback in the battle to evade corruption charges, but as somebody now mostly mentioned in the same breath as his fraught succession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC