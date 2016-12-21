Opinion: 2016 set Zuma up for life and death political battle
President Jacob Zuma can, in the phrase popularised by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992, claim the past year as his annus horribilis as the State capture narrative eclipsed the Nkandla scandal and drew open revolt in the ruling party. The latter sees him go into 2017, not only burdened by another adverse Public Protector report and a court setback in the battle to evade corruption charges, but as somebody now mostly mentioned in the same breath as his fraught succession.
