Notorious prison escape artist Ananias Mathe dies
A senior prison official in KwaZulu-Natal told TMG Digital that Mathe had been suffering complications from a "digestive issue" over the past three months. He died on Tuesday afternoon in the King Edward VIII Hospital, the report said.
