Millions Saw These 8 YouTube Videos In 2016. Did You?
Adele singing carpool karaoke and the Japanese comic who made the viral Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen video were among the top 10 videos of the year. This month, YouTube Rewind released its list of the top 10 most popular YouTube videos in nearly 40 countries and regions, based on how many people viewed and shared them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLCC-FM Eugene.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC