Man gets 6 life terms for killing aunt and her 5 kids

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to six life terms for murder and 12 years for armed robbery after he was convicted of killing a woman and her five children in Inanda, Durban, police said on Friday. Captain Nqobile Gwala said Tsepang Mokhali was sentenced by the Durban High Court on Tuesday for the crimes, which he committed in December 2012.

