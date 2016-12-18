Maharaj, Rabada take South Africa close to victory
South Africa 286 & 406-6 dec v Sri Lanka 205 & 240-5 First Test, Port Elizabeth, day four Scorecard Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets apiece as South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 240 for five in a chase of 488 on day four of the first Test in Port Elizabeth. South Africa started the day at 351 for five with a lead of 432 over Sri Lanka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cricket World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC