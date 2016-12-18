Maharaj, Rabada take South Africa clo...

Maharaj, Rabada take South Africa close to victory

South Africa 286 & 406-6 dec v Sri Lanka 205 & 240-5 First Test, Port Elizabeth, day four Scorecard Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets apiece as South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 240 for five in a chase of 488 on day four of the first Test in Port Elizabeth. South Africa started the day at 351 for five with a lead of 432 over Sri Lanka.

