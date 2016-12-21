Lucky escape as another Kuga catches ...

Lucky escape as another Kuga catches fire

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Iol.co.za

Firefighters douse the flames after Nivesh Sewpersadh's Ford Kuga burst into flames while he was driving in Durban at the weekend. A Durban man says he is lucky to be alive after he managed to escape unhurt when his Ford Kuga burst into flames while he was driving at the weekend.

Chicago, IL

