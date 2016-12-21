Lucky escape as another Kuga catches fire
Firefighters douse the flames after Nivesh Sewpersadh's Ford Kuga burst into flames while he was driving in Durban at the weekend. A Durban man says he is lucky to be alive after he managed to escape unhurt when his Ford Kuga burst into flames while he was driving at the weekend.
