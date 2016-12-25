Liberty will cope without Blessing - Sarfo
Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo insists Latif Blessing's departure will not affect them next season in the Ghana Premier League as they will learn to live without their star. The 19-year-old is on the verge of sealing a three-year deal with South Africa Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City FC and he is expected to arrive in the country next week.
