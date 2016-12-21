Last board member jumps from scandal-hit South African broadcaster

The last board member at South Africa's state broadcaster, the SABC, has quit after a parliamentary investigation into the board's failure to look into allegations of misspending and censorship, the presidency said on Monday. Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe, who was subjected to stiff questioning by a cross-party panel of MPs last week, had been the sole board member following the resignation of his colleagues this year in the wake of a string of scandals.

