Kiwi dies in South African car crash

Nofo'i'Lelenga Latu was in a car with three other missionaries when it crashed in Johannesburg on Friday, local time. Photo of Johannesburg / 123rf.com The Church of Latter Day Saints missionary, Nofo'i'Lelenga Latu, 19, was in a car with three other missionaries when it crashed in Johannesburg on Friday, local time.

