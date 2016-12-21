I'd call Trixie, the midwife, anytime

I'd call Trixie, the midwife, anytime

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

She was the character based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, a young midwife working for an Anglican order of charitable nuns in London's East End. It's the 1960s and the world is waking up to a turbulent era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC