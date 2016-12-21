How drones can help prevent shark att...

How drones can help prevent shark attacks

Thursday

The rise of drone technology has caused controversy given privacy concerns about how the machines can be used to monitor scenes a camera wouldn't normally be able to access. But a South African company is using the technology in hopes it will help it save lives of beachgoers in Cape Town.

