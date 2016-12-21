Giant rats eat 3-month-old baby

A 26-year-old woman is in custody after returning home from a night of partying to find her 3-month-old daughter eaten by a group of large rats in Johannesburg, South Africa last weekend, according to The Sun . Noluthando Mtshali, whose family rented out a home to the mother, told The Sun that the woman frequently went partying.

