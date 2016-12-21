Fireworks as SPCA goes to war over noise
The war against fireworks heated up as the SPCA won a major court victory against the City of Ekurhuleni, and authorities across Gauteng moved to crack down on the sale and use of fireworks. On Thursday, the high court in Joburg granted the Kempton Park SPCA's request for an interdict against the City of Ekurhuleni's planned fireworks display at its New Year's Eve celebration.
