Fireworks as SPCA goes to war over noise

Fireworks as SPCA goes to war over noise

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The war against fireworks heated up as the SPCA won a major court victory against the City of Ekurhuleni, and authorities across Gauteng moved to crack down on the sale and use of fireworks. On Thursday, the high court in Joburg granted the Kempton Park SPCA's request for an interdict against the City of Ekurhuleni's planned fireworks display at its New Year's Eve celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC