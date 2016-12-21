Festive season success marred by contact crimes, says Nhleko

The police's festive season safety plans were yielding results, but contact crimes, such as murder, remained stubbornly high, national police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko said on Saturday. Nhleko made the comments in Durban where he conducted a walkabout in KwaMashu's Bridge City Mall and watched police carry out a road block in Durban North before he was due to inspect festive season safety measures in place on Durban's popular beach front.

