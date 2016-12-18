.com | Zuma wishes South Africans a h...

.com | Zuma wishes South Africans a happy, prosperous New Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

Progress had also been made in extending services to people, including housing, water, electricity, accessible education, health care, roads, transport, social grants and fighting hunger through public employment schemes and other programmes, Zuma said. "Jobs remain high on the list of priorities of our people we must continue to promote unity in action to reignite economic growth."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,099 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC