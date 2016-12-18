.com | Zuma wishes South Africans a happy, prosperous New Year
Progress had also been made in extending services to people, including housing, water, electricity, accessible education, health care, roads, transport, social grants and fighting hunger through public employment schemes and other programmes, Zuma said. "Jobs remain high on the list of priorities of our people we must continue to promote unity in action to reignite economic growth."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC