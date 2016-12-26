.com | Yes South Africa, December 27 is a public holiday - Presidency
The Presidency has confirmed that Tuesday, December 27, will indeed be a public holiday, after South Africans inquired if it was true. Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said the decision was informed by the fact that, this year, workers in the country would only have 11 public holidays, instead of 12, because December 25, Christmas Day, fell on a Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC