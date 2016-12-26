.com | Yes South Africa, December 27 ...

.com | Yes South Africa, December 27 is a public holiday - Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed that Tuesday, December 27, will indeed be a public holiday, after South Africans inquired if it was true. Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said the decision was informed by the fact that, this year, workers in the country would only have 11 public holidays, instead of 12, because December 25, Christmas Day, fell on a Sunday.

Chicago, IL

