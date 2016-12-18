.com | Prosecutor facing child porn charges ordered not to enter towns where witnesses live

.com | Prosecutor facing child porn c...

Cape Town A suspended State prosecutor, facing charges of child pornography and sexual assault, wants to stay in Malmesbury, an area where witnesses in the matter reside. But on Friday in the Parow Regional Court, Magistrate Elsa van Zyl ruled that the accused may not enter Malmesbury or Atlantis for the duration of the hearing into the allegations against him.

