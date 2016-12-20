.com | Pandor offers condolences to R...

.com | Pandor offers condolences to Russian ambassador in SA after Ankara shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: News24

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of both the Free State and North West province as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape. Russian ambassador to South Africa Mikhail Petrakov accompanies Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor on the Russian research vessel Akademik Treshnikov Cape Town - Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor offered condolences to Russia's ambassador to South Africa on Tuesday after the assassination of his Turkish counterpart Andrei Karlov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,266 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,888

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC