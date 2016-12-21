.com | 'Dead animals were maggot-infe...

.com | 'Dead animals were maggot-infested' - SPCA on rodent supplier

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: News24

Temperatures across South Africa will skyrocket on Thursday, 22 December, when Skukuza in Mpumalanga is expected to hit a sweltering 45A C high. Durban Animal protection authorities have expressed shock and concern over the discovery of animal cruelty at a rodent supplier in Alverstone in Durban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,965

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC