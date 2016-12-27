.com | Boy recovering after cobra att...

.com | Boy recovering after cobra attacked him in his sleep

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News24

Pretoria A 12-year old boy who was bitten on the shoulder by a spitting cobra is recovering well and even keeps the dead snake in a bottle to brag about it, his mother says. Jake Taylor, 12, was on holiday with friends at a resort in northern KwaZulu-Natal when he woke up at about 04:30 on Friday morning from a "pain in his shoulder", his mother Leila told Netwerk24 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC