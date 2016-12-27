.com | Boy recovering after cobra attacked him in his sleep

Pretoria A 12-year old boy who was bitten on the shoulder by a spitting cobra is recovering well and even keeps the dead snake in a bottle to brag about it, his mother says. Jake Taylor, 12, was on holiday with friends at a resort in northern KwaZulu-Natal when he woke up at about 04:30 on Friday morning from a "pain in his shoulder", his mother Leila told Netwerk24 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.