.com | 6 people killed in KZN stock theft conflict

Durban - Six people have been killed in what is believed to be conflict over stock theft in Ntambanana, outside Empangeni, during the festive season, the KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety Department said on Wednesday. He said the details of the murders were still sketchy, "but it is believed they might be linked to stock theft and community conflict".

