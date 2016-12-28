.com | 19 killed on Western Cape roads over Christmas weekend

.com | 19 killed on Western Cape road...

Thirteen people, including two children, were killed after a bus and a taxi collided on the N1 in Worcester, Western Cape. Cape Town At least 19 people were killed on Western Cape roads over the long weekend, the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works said on Wednesday.

