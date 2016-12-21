Cape Town braces for holiday crowds

Cape Town braces for holiday crowds

Authorities are bracing themselves as thousands of revellers are expected to head to city beaches and popular party strips this long weekend. Capetonians have been warned to look out for criminals as an anticipated 50 000 to 75 000 people are likely to flood the streets, drinking spots and restaurants in the city and its surrounds in the run-up to New Year's Eve.

