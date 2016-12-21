Black Christmas: At least 48 dead on ...

Black Christmas: At least 48 dead on SA roads

Several people were killed in a collision between a bus and a taxi on the N1 about 10km friom Worcester. Picture: ER24 Johannesburg - Blood continues to flow on South Africa's roads as the death toll has seen a sharp rise in the past few days.

