Assets worth R1.7m seized from suspected Cape gang leader

The seizure came after a lengthy investigation since December 2014 when police confiscated a large quantity of drugs and a large amount of cash in Lentegeur. Photo: SAPS Cape Town - Police attached to the Mitchell's Plain policing cluster, together with the Asset Forfeiture Unit and the director of public prosecutions , have swooped on various premises owned by a "well-known self-proclaimed gang leader" in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

