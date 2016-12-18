And the IEB's outstanding achievers in KZN are ...

Glenda Watt, 18, of Durban Girls' College, Uzayr Jadwat, 18, of Clifton College, Ruth Purcell, 18, and Lara Holtes, 18, of St Mary's made the list of outstanding achievers in the IEB examination results. Picture: Jacques Naude/The Mercury Durban - Future doctors, accountants and scientists were among KwaZulu-Natal's top pupils featured on the Independent Examinations Board's outstanding achievement list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.