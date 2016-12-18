And the IEB's outstanding achievers in KZN are ...
Glenda Watt, 18, of Durban Girls' College, Uzayr Jadwat, 18, of Clifton College, Ruth Purcell, 18, and Lara Holtes, 18, of St Mary's made the list of outstanding achievers in the IEB examination results. Picture: Jacques Naude/The Mercury Durban - Future doctors, accountants and scientists were among KwaZulu-Natal's top pupils featured on the Independent Examinations Board's outstanding achievement list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC