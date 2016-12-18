181 arrested for drunk driving in Wes...

181 arrested for drunk driving in Western Cape

14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Close to 200 drivers were arrested since the start of the festive season for drunk driving, the Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department said on Thursday. "A total of 181 people have spent time behind bars after being found to be over the legal limit," the department said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

