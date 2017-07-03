US conducts Somalia airstrike targeti...

US conducts Somalia airstrike targeting al-Shabab

The US conducted a targeted airstrike Sunday against a regional commander of the al-Shabab militant group, al Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia, according to two US defense officials. The officials confirmed that this is the second airstrike to take place in Somalia since President Donald Trump granted military commanders in Africa Command new authorities to conduct airstrikes in support of African Union and Somali troops fighting al-Shabab.

