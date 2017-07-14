U.S. conducts strike against al Shaba...

U.S. conducts strike against al Shabaab militants in Somalia

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it carried out a strike in Somalia against the al-Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant group about 300 miles southwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu. "We will continue to assess the results of the operation and will provide additional information as appropriate," the U.S. military's Africa Command said in a statement, without providing any details, such as the number of fighters killed.

