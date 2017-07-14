Somali militants kill three police in raid on Kenyan border town

MOMBASA, Kenya: Somali al Shabaab militants killed three police officers on Wednesday during a raid on a northeastern Kenyan town that sparked a day-long gunbattle, a senior police official said. It was the latest in a spate of attacks on Kenyan security services since Nairobi sent troops into Somalia in 2011 to join a African Union force charged with neutralising militant and other armed groups and bolstering its U.N.-backed government.

