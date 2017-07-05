Severe drought displaces 761,000 in Somalia: UN
A girl fetches water at an Internal Displaced Person camp in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on March 22, 2017. ) -- An estimated number of people who have been displaced by the severe drought ravaging several parts of Somalia has risen to over A mother and her two children sit under blanket in the outskirt of Mogadishu, Somalia, March 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC