Roadside blast kills 2 in Somalia

Read more: Xinhuanet

At least two people were killed and five others injured on Sunday after a landmine exploded under a minibus in Afgoye, about 30 km north of Mogadishu. A police officer at the scene said the roadside blast targeted a commuter minibus which was ferrying passengers to Afgoye district.

