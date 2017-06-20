On anniversary of Somalia's independence, senior UN official urges political unity

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia , Michael Keating, speaks during a meeting with a section of Somali women leaders on the political participation of women, held in Mogadishu, Somalia on September 5, 2016. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan 1 July 2017 – Marking the 57th anniversary of Somalia's independence, the top United Nations official in the country today urged all Somalis to seize a moment of opportunity and work towards peace and stability.

