Four Aid Workers Killed In Somalia In Past Half Year

Attacks on aid workers delivering supplies in Somalia resulted in the death of four staff between January and June, China's Xinhua news agency reported the UN humanitarian agency as saying on Thursday. The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said over 90 violent incidents impacted humanitarian personnel, facilities and assets leading to the injury of nine, arrests and temporary detention of six and abduction of 13. "The upsurge is mainly due to an increase in targeted attacks against humanitarian organisations by nonstate armed actors, and increased violence at aid distribution sites," said OCHA in its June bulletin.

