Alpi family to fight shelving request

10 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, July 5 - Ilaria Alpi's family said Wednesday they would fight Rome prosecutors' bid to have shelved an investigation into the murders of the RAI journalist and her cameraman Miran Hrovatin on March 20, 1994 in Mogadishu, Somalia. The family again vowed "to fight to get to the truth about Ilaria and Miran's murders".

Chicago, IL

