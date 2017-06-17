Women in Africa face increased risk f...

Women in Africa face increased risk from severe drought

The current drought devastating sub-Saharan Africa is not only increasing hunger and disease, it is also creating more opportunities for violence against women. Across the continent, it is solely the responsibility of women to collect water and bring it home for drinking, cooking, and cleaning.

Chicago, IL

