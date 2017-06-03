WFP chartered cargo plane crash lands...

WFP chartered cargo plane crash lands in Somalia, no casualties

7 hrs ago

File photo taken on May 30, 2017 shows a light aircraft landed at Mogadishu airport in Somalia. A light aircraft crash landed at Mogadishu airport in Somalia on Tuesday morning, but no casualties were reported from the 10:30 a.m. incident which caused traffic disruptions for some time.

Chicago, IL

