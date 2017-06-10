Video: Plane Makes Successful Emergen...

Video: Plane Makes Successful Emergency Landing at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport

Friday Jun 2

Somalia's Aden Adde International Airport was briefly closed on Tuesday because of an emergency landing. A Dornier 328JET chartered by the U.S.-based military contractor Bancroft was reportedly carrying western officials when it experienced landing gear failure upon approach to Mogadishu.

