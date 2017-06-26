US Drops Reward Offer for Former al-Shabab Leader

Mukhtar Robow, then a leader of the Somali militant group al-Shabab, is seen at a news conference at a farm in southern Mogadishu's Afgoye district in Somalia, May 11, 2011. The U.S. State Department has withdrawn its reward offer for Mukhtar Robow, a former leader of the Somali militant group al-Shabab.

