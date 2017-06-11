US Conducts Strike on al Shabaab, Somalia Says Training Base Destroyed
The Pentagon said it had carried out an air strike on al Shabaab in Somalia on Sunday, and Somalia said its special forces had joined in the attack to destroy one of the jihadist insurgent group's main training and command posts. The office of President Mohamed Abdullahi said the base was located on Sakow, in the Middle Juba region in southern Somalia.
