US Conducts a Precision Airstrikesa in Somalia Under Expanded Authority

"The US conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to Al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement. "This strike was conducted with the authorities approved by in March 2017, which allows the US Department of Defense to conduct legal action against Al-Shabaab within a geographically defined area of active hostilities in support of partner force in Somalia."

