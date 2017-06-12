US Conducts a Precision Airstrikesa i...

US Conducts a Precision Airstrikesa in Somalia Under Expanded Authority

"The US conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to Al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement. "This strike was conducted with the authorities approved by in March 2017, which allows the US Department of Defense to conduct legal action against Al-Shabaab within a geographically defined area of active hostilities in support of partner force in Somalia."

