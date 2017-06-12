US airstrike kills 8 Islamic extremis...

US airstrike kills 8 Islamic extremists in Somalia

Sunday

The U.S. military in Africa says it carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia that killed eight Islamic extremists at a rebel command and logistics camp, 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu, the capital. A U.S. military statement said the attack happened Sunday morning.

