UN scales up famine-prevention campai...

UN scales up famine-prevention campaign in Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Xinhuanet

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday it has stepped up its massive campaign to help prevent famine in Somalia. FAO Representative in Somalia Richard Trenchard said the campaign has so far treated over 12 million animals in less than three months, thus protecting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of families who rely on their livestock's meat and milk for survival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC