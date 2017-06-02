UN scales up famine-prevention campaign in Somalia
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday it has stepped up its massive campaign to help prevent famine in Somalia. FAO Representative in Somalia Richard Trenchard said the campaign has so far treated over 12 million animals in less than three months, thus protecting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of families who rely on their livestock's meat and milk for survival.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
